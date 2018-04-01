Towing Firm Owner Sentenced in Drug Trafficking Ring

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The owner of a St. Louis-area towing firm gets ten years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring. The sentence was handed down today for Bruce Gales of Galez Towing and Recovery. He pleaded guilty in May. Authorities say Robert Wood the Third knew when cocaine would be delivered and would alert Hillsdale police officer Christopher Cornell, who would arrest the couriers. Then, Gales and Wood would steal the cocaine. Cornell was sentenced to four years in prison in July. Wood faces sentencing later this month.