Town and Country residents address deer overpopulation

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (AP) - Residents of a suburban St. Louis County community plan a Thursday night candlelight vigil to opposed city-sponsored deer hunts meant to control the animal population.

Town and Country has struggled for years against deer overpopulation. The western St. Louis County town has relied on a nonprofit wildlife management company since 2009 to kill an average of more than 100 dee annually.

Opponents include a former town alderman who says the city can't afford the nearly $50,000 it plans to pay the wildlife company this year. They favor surgical sterilization and other non-lethal methods.

City officials say the controlled hunts are needed to reduce the number of collisions between deer and cars.