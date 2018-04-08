Town Insures Against Terrorism

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CAPE GIRARDEAU - The southeast Missouri town of Cape Girardeau now has an insurance policy against terrorist attacks. The policy will cover any damage to government buildings owned by Cape Girardeau County. Officials turned down the chance to pick up terrorist insurance when it was offered to them last year but, after some discussion, they figured it was worth the $2,000 cost. The county owns $21 million worth of property and already pays about $100,000 a year to insure it.