Town Recovers from Violent Storm

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Some residents of the southeast Missouri town of Perryville are homeless after a powerful storm left their apartment building in ruins. The owner of Hilltop Apartments had reopened part of the building just a few months ago following repairs from a tornadic storm in 2009.

Now, the city has condemned the building after its roof was partially blown off during the storm that struck Tuesday night. The Southeast Missourian reports that 16 families that lived in the Hilltop are now looking for places to live. Just one tenant - a 23-year-old man - was injured when part of the roof collapsed on him while he was helping others to safety. The man's fiance told the newspaper he was in good condition Wednesday and could be released from the hospital this week.