Toxicology Tests Confirm Carbon Monoxide Killed 7 in Kirksville

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KIRKSVILLE - Toxicology tests confirm that carbon monoxide poisoning killed seven people, including two children, inside a duplex in the northeast Missouri town Kirksville three months ago. Police chief Jim Hughes announced the toxicology results at a news conference this morning. He says test results showed that all seven victims had blood levels of carbon monoxide at, quote, "greater than 60% saturation." The source of the carbon monoxide was apparently a van in the garage. Hughes says investigators found the van with the key in the on position. It had run out of gas. The victims included the duplex's 23-year-old occupant, her one-year-old son and 23-month-old daughter, and four other young adults.