Toy Car Race

But for one Columbia club, it's a day for competition. Columbia Thunder is a race-car club that races on Sundays at Hobbytown U-S-A. Phil Armstrong is the president of the club, and he believes it's a great experience for persons of all ages. "Not only adults but kids can come in and learn how to work on engines, and do things with their hands, be mechanical, and it also gives them a sense of sportmanship when they're out here because it's a fun atmosphere but we do have a competitive race," said Armstrong. Columbia Thunder hopes to start racing off-road at Cosmo Race-Car Park by the end of this month.