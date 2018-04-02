Toy Giveaway Underway

However, the Columbia Salvation Army is $20,000 short of its $275,000 goal this year, as it tries to provide 1,500 families with gifts, boxes of food and a voucher for a free Christmas dinner.

"It's important to me every time I work in one of these toy shops because I remember my past," said Violet Windham. "I remember what the Salvation Army has given me."

Registration has ended for this season's toy giveaway, but the Salvation Army accepts donations throughout the year.