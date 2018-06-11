Toy Jewelry Recall

The toy jewelry is often metal or plastic, it is appealing to young children, and comes in colorful capsules. However, some of jewelry is actually dangerous for children.

Anita Williams is a parent concerned about the toys safety level. "I feel they're very unsafe, you know, for children, especially there's metal and plastic. One accident can occur that quick, in that instant," says Williams.

At least four distributing firms have recalled their thousands of children's toy necklaces, rings, and bracelets.

Certain kinds of this jewelry contain levels of lead that can pose serious health risks if children eat or chew on it.

Lead poisoning in children is associated with behavioral problems, learning disabilities, hearing problems, and slow growth.

Toy jewelry for kids can be found in machines at malls, restaurants, and grocery stores. One way to prevent any chance of lead poisoning is to check for a safety approved sticker on the machine.

One local restaurant discovered it had this machine containing the toy jewelry from one of the companies in question.

Luckily, this particular jewelry doesn't contain lead.

"I don't think we'll be doing the toy machines, anymore, unless it's gum or candy," said parent Christie Parkhurst.

To be safe, supervise children when they are handling any toy jewelry, because children can choke on it.