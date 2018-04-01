Track Team Races to Help Tornado Victims

Sam and Kathleen Stroupe lost most of their dairy farm and home March 12, but their son's track team at Central Methodist University is helping them try to outrun financial troubles.

The Stroupes have always been as much a part of the team as their son, Patrick.

"They take good care of me," said Kris Culmer, a CMU teammate. "I'd like to think it's my sparkling personality, but they're just really good people."

Another teammate, Beth Lewis, said, "They're strong. They're a really united family, and they've done so much for the track team, just supported us."

So when a tornado demolished nearly all of their farm, the team put the family on the fast track to recovery with a walk-run fundraiser called the Stroupe-a-loop.

"It was just fun, and we needed that," said Patrick's father, Sam. "You know, we hadn't had anything but just hard work and worry for two weeks."

Patrick added, "My parents getting to be around all my friends, and seeing them have a good time, too. It was just a lot of fun."

The two-hour event raised $2,000, but the CMU track team is still collecting money for the Stroupes. Lewis expected the team to collect $3,000 by the end of this week.