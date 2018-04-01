Tracking Meth

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon highlighted the rules for a new online database to stop meth makers from buying sudafed in large amounts on Tuesday. Pharmacists selling certain medicines will be required to enter details about the buyer into a statewide-online database.

Before, individual pharmacies kept track of that information in its own personal database. Now, pharmacies will start using the database over the next several months.

It's intended to prevent people from buying more than the maximum amount of Pseudoephedrine product, which is a key ingredient in the illegal drug Methamphetamine.