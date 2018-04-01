Tractor Trailer Accident Injures Two

JEFFERSON CITY - A Tuesday morning accident in Jefferson City sent two people to the hospital.

At 6:10 a.m., a pickup truck hit the rear of a tractor trailer while it was stopped on the exit ramp of westbound Ellis Boulevard on Highway 54. The driver of the pickup, Natalie Deeken, 19, and passenger Matthew Schnieders, 21, both of Jefferson City, were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer, Carl Dry, 60, of Columbia, was not taken to a hospital.

Occupants of both vehicles were believed to have been wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. The accident is still under investigation.