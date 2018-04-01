Tractor Trailer Crash Blocks Eastbound Lanes of I-70

COLUMBIA - A tractor-trailer accident closed both lanes of I-70 Thursday after the truck crashed through the median and blocked the highway.

Both the Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the call just after 2 p.m.

BCFPD said a tractor-trailer traveling westbound, struck a car as it attempted to change lanes. The department said the truck driver then crashed through the median and landed in the eastbound side of the interstate.

Boone County Fire Protection District Captain Gale Blomenkamp said the three passengers in the car that was hit were not injured, but an ambulance transported one person with neck pain to University Hospital.

Both eastbound lanes remained closed for one hour. Officials reopened one of the lanes just after 3 p.m.

While traveling to the accident, located just before the 131-mile marker of I-70, the Columbia Fire Department encountered another accident. The second accident happened at the 130 mile-marker.

The Columbia Fire Department said firefighters assisted with the secondary accident involving a truck pulling a trailer with another truck and a tractor-trailer. CFD did not continue on to the initial call.

No one was seriously hurt in either crash.

A KOMU 8 News viewer sent us the photo attached to this story.