Tractor Trailer Fire Damages Loading Dock

COLUMBIA - Fire officials said a tractor-trailer fire Monday ended up in some minor damage to an adjacent structure in northeast Columbia. Firefighters went to the scene at 1711 Paris Road about 3:30 Monday afternoon. When they arrived on the scene, they said it was difficult to determine if the building or a tractor-trailer was on fire. The building, Frost Electric Supply, was locked. After forcing entry through the side door, investigators discovered the back of the trailer had caught fire.

Investigators said the fire was difficult to extinguish because the contents of the trailer, mostly paper and cardboard, were very tightly packed. The roof of the trailer was destroyed and there was also damage to the loading dock of the building.

Investigators said their plan is to drive the trailer to the landfill to dump all its contents and be sure that the fire is completely extinguished.