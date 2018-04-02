Traffic deaths and crashes decrease in Boone County in 2017
BOONE COUNTY - In the past year, the number of traffic crashes and fatalities decreased.
Preliminary data shows that in 2017, Boone County had 13 fatalities resulting from motor vehicle crashes, 12 less than in 2016.
In total, there were 904 less crashes in 2017 than there were in 2016.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said year after year, the most probable causes of a crash include speeding, failure to pay attention and driving while impaired.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F Sergeant Scott White said it's important to plan ahead.
White said in order to keep traffic deaths decreasing, law enforcement needs the help of the community.
According to the most recent statement made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, during the New Year’s counting period, which ran from December 29 to January 1, Troop F investigated 18 traffic crashes. There were three injuries, but no fatalities.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: