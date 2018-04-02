Traffic Deaths At All Time Low

JEFFERSON CITY - According to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, traffic fatalities dropped 31 percent between 2005 and 2009. The rate is the lowest it's been since 1950, even with more vehicles on the road than ever before.



"Any time that you see traffic fatalities decrease in the population, it's always a good thing. Somewhere lives are being saved," Missouri driver, Gerald Robinett, said.

The Missouri Coalition is made up of law enforcement, traffic safety educators, highway patrol, the department of transportation and other driver-safety advocates. The Missouri Department of Transportation said it's done its best to improve roads for all drivers.

"We've got bigger signs, we have a wider stripes that we used to on our major roads and I should say that most of these initiatives are going on our most traveled roads. We know that's where a lot of our problems were occuring in areas where we could make improvements," Engineer, John Miller, said.

In 2005, the number of fatalities statewide was 1,257. In the central region it was 129. In 2009, statewide it dropped to 878 deaths and centrally it decreased to 115.

"I think we're letting younger people know the importance of when you get into the car, the safety issues, whether it's simply putting on the seat belt, locking your door, you know all those kinds of things," Missouri driver Charlotte Dudenhoeffer said.

"At our school we have a lot of assemblies based on car accidentsm and they show us videos of all the things that can happen to you and that really opens the teenagers eyes," 16-year-old Hannah Wilson said.

"I think you could say that with the increase and the use of those rumble strips that have been ployed by the state highway transportation department and also the barriers that they've been putting up in the medians have been very helpful in reducing fatalities and probably accidents overall," Robinett said.

MoDot says it's working towards a new crash report to include texing and driving for 2012.