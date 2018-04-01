Traffic Flow Study May East Stadium Congestion

MODOT and Columbia officials are planning new construction on the east side of Columbia. Including an extension of Stadium Boulevard.

The considered area is between New Haven Road and Route PP, within Highway 63 and Route Z. At the interchange of Highway 63 and Stadium Boulevard. Stadium may be extended, and trees replaced with pavement, and traffic lights.

MODOT is working on deciding what construction projects will fit best on the east side with the help of a $1 million traffic study.

"There's a lot of current and future development that's in the works in this area, and so they think it's a critical need, and so of course MODOt is the transportation agency. So we ran into this," said Michael Dusenberg MODOT Project Manager.

Businesses near the possible construction say the new roads will help bring more customers, because the new roads will help keep traffic flowing.