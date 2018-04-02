Traffic Snarls on Grindstone to Continue for One Week

COLUMBIA - Construction to make turn lanes for a new student housing complex snarled traffic Wednesday along Grindstone Parkway near Walmart.

Crews from Emery Sapp & Sons contractors finished pouring concrete for an extra left-turn lane heading west on Grindstone Parkway about 3 p.m. before rush hour. But both directions will remain merged into one-lane traffic for about a week. Project manager Jason Rode said it will the company will also add a traffic light and finish in about 2 weeks if weather permits.

New student housing called "The Den" also started the groundwork for construction. McShane Construction Company is responsible for building the four-building complex. Assistant Superintendent Kyle Kaiser said crews started pouring footers this afternoon to form the groundwork. Kaiser said this process will take overnight to dry and then workers will continue pouring slabs.

Kaiser said the framing will begin about June or July. Kaiser said the housing will be open to students in Fall 2014.