Traffic stop leads to arrest of convicted felons

BOONE COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies arrested two convicted felons on suspicion of drug use after a traffic stop early Friday morning.

The Boone County Sheriff's office said deputies stopped a van shortly after midnight on Route Z near East Mexico Gravel Road because it lacked proper tail lights. A search of the van revealed meth, drug paraphernalia and a gun allegedly stolen from Jefferson City.

Deputies arrested the driver, Donald Rybolt, 63, of Columbia, and passenger Terry Ricketts, 53, of Fulton. Both face charges of distributing a controlled substance, unlawfully possessing a firearm, possessing a controlled substance, stealing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rybolt and Ricketts are in the Boone County Detention Center on a $20,500 bond each. Both are convicted felons.