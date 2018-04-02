Traffic Stop Leads to Possession Arrest

COLUMBIA - A traffic stop on Brown School Rd. in Columbia last night led to the arrest of 21-year resident Quinton James Vaughan.

As the vehicle came to a stop after being pulled over, Vaughan fled from the vehicle and dropped a loaded revolver outside the vehicle. He was apprehended south of the sheriff's department by a responding deputy.

Vaughan was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm as well as resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

In 2009, he received a felony conviction for distribution of a controlled substance. In the state of Missouri, it is illegal for a convicted felon to posess a firearm.

He was taken to Boone County Jail for processing. He remains in custody with a $9,500 bond.