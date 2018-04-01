Trail To Promote Exercise, Unity

City leaders dedicated the Douglas Neighborhood Trail this morning. It's a mile-long trail that follows the sidewalks around Ash, Garth, Worley and Providence. There are footprints and mile markers that guide pedistrians around the trail. The idea is to bring neighbors together and make the community active.

"The goal is to get people in the neighborhood out and being social, walking along on this, getting some exercise and improving their health, and so this was the start," Mayor Darwin Hindman explained.

Residents say the trail may not be popular at first, but they hope it will catch on in the community.

"A lot of people use the Bear Creek Trail and Katy Trail and this is the Douglas Trail and I think the more people use it the more money that will be put into it. They were talking about putting benches along the trail and I think that in a few years that it'll be a popular trail," said Garth Street resident Pocahontas Woodson.

There are pamphlets available at all of the mile markers with more information about the trail.