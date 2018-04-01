Trailer Burns; Authorities Find 50 Meth Labs

GRAY SUMMIT (AP) - Franklin County authorities are searching for three suspects after a meth lab fire destroyed a mobile home.

The Washington Missourian (http://bit.ly/JF73Xl ) reports that the fire broke out Monday near Gray Summit. Detective Jason Grellner says the mobile home was used strictly for the manufacture of meth and other drug activity. He says authorities found evidence of at least 50 one-pot meth labs stored in the mobile home.

The one-pot method of making meth involves combining ingredients in a 2-liter plastic bottle, then shaking it up. The process is volatile and can result in explosions and fires.

Witnesses told police they saw a man and woman run outside as smoke was coming from the trailer. They left in separate cars, and a short time later, the trailer erupted in flames.