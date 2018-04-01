Train Collison Kills One

Amtrak says flashers and gates were operating at the crossing in Franklin County when the crash occurred. The car is believed to have driven around the warning gates when it was struck by the passenger train traveling from Kansas City to St. Louis. ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis health officials report a rise in the number of staph infections that resist normal treatment with antibiotics. M-R-S-A can be dangerous in severe cases. The bacteria are often found in healthy people, but the number of infections that can't be treated by antibiotics has jumped dramatically in the last few years. NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) -- The future of a plan to expand one of Missouri's largest egg producers could be decided this week. Neighbors don't like it, but Moark has asked state natural resources officials to approve a plan to expand its Newton County plant. Moark wants to boost its current number of one-point-two (m) million chickens to nearly four (m) million. D-N-R says it could disclose its decision today or tomorrow.