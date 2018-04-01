Train kills Missouri man sitting on railroad tracks

By: The Associated Press

WARRENSBURG (AP) - A 29-year-old central Missouri man is dead after being hit by a train.

The Warrensburg Daily Star Journal reports Joseph Johnson was sitting on railroad tracks just west of Warrensburg at 9:10 a.m. Friday when the train's engineer saw him but couldn't get the train stopped in time to avoid hitting him.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Union Pacific spokesman Mark Davis says the company provided "peer support" to help the engine crew cope with the death.