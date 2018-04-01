Train Kills St. Louis County Man

The Associated Press

Source: The Associated Press

VALLEY PARK, Mo. (AP) -- Police in the St. Louis County town of Valley Park continue to investigate after a man was struck and killed by a train.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police believe 46-year-old Clarence Mcilvaine deliberately stepped in front of the eastbound Union Pacific train.

The incident happened Monday night about a half-mile west of Highway 141. Mcilvaine died at the scene.