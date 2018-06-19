Tram to the top of the Gateway Arch to close Nov. 28

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The tram that takes visitors to the top of the Gateway Arch will be shut down for a few months starting Nov. 28 so crews can replace motor generators and upgrade the electrical system.

The Arch will remain open but visitors will not be able to travel to the top until next spring. A spokeswoman says a specific date for the reopening has not been set.

It's the second shutdown of the "Journey to the Top" tram this year. The tram was closed from January to March as part of the work to revitalize the Arch grounds and the riverfront area of St. Louis.