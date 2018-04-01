Transportation Commission Selects New Leader

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has selected a new leader. Commission members chose Grace Nichols, of St. Charles, to serve as the chairwoman.

Nichols, who is a Democrat, was appointed to the six-member commission in 2007. She has also been a judge and a mayor.

Nichols replaces Republican Rudy Farber as the panel's leader. Farber, of Neosho, will serve as vice chairman.