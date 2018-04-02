Trash Bills Going Up In Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Residents will be seeing a pricey change in their monthly trash bills. Jefferson City will start charging more for waste on Monday. The increase will be two-percent per household. Charles Lansford is the city's director of Community Development. He says the price hike will save the city and its residents more money in the long run."I hope that people will look at the real facts, and that is that the system we have is truly convenient. Its low cost and keeps the city neat and clean."Lansford also says that it is very costly for the city to keep cleaning up waste because it's expensive to maintain the garbage trucks, weighing in at around $100-thousand per year.The city recently renewed its contract with Allied Waste Services in order to prevent residents from finding their own means of disposing their waste. Without the renewal, the price increase would have been six-percent.