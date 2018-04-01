Trash collectors skip observed city holiday

COLUMBIA - Columbia solid waste collection employees did not have a long weekend after Christmas and New Years Day. The Columbia Utilities Department decided to forgo the observed city holidays and collect trash and recycling on Monday December 26 and Monday January 2.

Columbia Utilities Solid Waste Division said the solid waste collection employees requested to work. KOMU reached out to Engineering Supervisor, Steve Hunt, and he declined to comment on the employees working.

The city asks that you don't put your refuse and recyclables out before 4 p.m. the day before your collection day.