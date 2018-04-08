Trash Compactor Catches Fire at Goodwill

COLUMBIA - A trash compactor at the Grindstone Parkway Goodwill caught fire at around 6:45 p.m. on November 7. The Columbia Fire Department was on the scene when KOMU arrived and had the fire contained and under control.

With some adjusting, the Columbia Fire Department said that the trash compactor will be fine. None of the merchandise in the front of the store was affected.