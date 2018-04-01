Trash Dump Safety Concerns

The Missouri DNR says it wants to make sure safety is a top priority at the New Franklin City Park.There are some safety concerns including a large brush pile taking up space in the park.

New Franklin residents use the pile to throw away lawn waste and tree trimmings. The DNR sees the pile as a safety hazard because it is so close to the playground. Inspectors noticed large limbs and trash in the brush pile. All of the land in the park is supposed to be used for recreational purposes.

DNR inspects the park once every 3-5 years. DNR inspects the park because the city of New Franklin got the money to help fund the park from the agency: that was back in 1980.

DNR spokesman Sue Holts says she feels the two sides will reach a good resolution to this problem.

The inspectors did notice a few other problems. There are some problems with handicap accessibility for two bathrooms, but New Franklin is planning to correct those problems.