Travelers Optimistic About Thanksgiving Rush

Gas stations and convenience stores anticipate a business bonanza.

"We've beefed the inventory up pretty good," said Ron Atkinson, owner of the Shell gasoline station in Kingdom City. "Hams, cheeses, more of the heavier items."

Many gas stations are open 24 hours to accomodate travelers, but that doesn't mean employees will miss the holiday festivities.

"I'll sneak away for a couple of hours," Atkinson said.

Law officers will be out in force on the roads during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, one of the deadliest nationwide.