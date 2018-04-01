Traveling thieves suspected in wallet heists

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Restaurant patrons throughout the Kansas City metro area are being urged to be careful with their wallets.

KMBC-TV reports police have widened their investigation into a series of wallet thefts from women's purses, apparently by a group of traveling thieves. In many cases the purses were left open and hanging on the backs of restaurant chairs.

The thieves quickly run up thousands of dollars in charges on stolen credit cards and bank cards. Investigators said some gift cards bought with the stolen cards have been spent in St. Louis, Chicago and Wisconsin.

Police believe the thieves are from outside the Kansas City area and have been traveling across the Midwest. Surveillance pictures released this week show two men and three women thought to be involved.