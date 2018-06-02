Treanor's Homer Lifts Royals Over Angels in 13

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)- Matt Treanor hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 13th inning to lift Kansas City over the Los Angeles Angels 12-9 on Sunday, the Royals' third straight victory in their last at-bat. Kansas City tied it with two runs in the ninth off Fernando Rodney, who started the inning and walked the bases full. With one

out, Wilson Betemit doubled just in front of a diving Vernon Wells in left-center, tying it at 9. Kevin Jepsen, shaky in his two other appearances in the series, then walked Alcides Escobar but got Treanor to ground into a force at the plate and Mike Aviles to ground into a force at third. The Royals took three of four in the series, winning the final three games in dramatic fashion.