Treating Alcoholism

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

A short-term study suggested several options could work, including dummy pills, if drinkers are determined to quit, and if they meet regularly with a doctor or nurse for guidance. Researchers said the study indicates drinkers can make strides against alcoholism without going to an expensive treatment center. The findings in the Journal of the American Medical Association are from a study involving about 1,400 alcoholics who had to get 16 weeks of treatment. All of them wanted badly to quit, so some experts question if the results apply to the real world. One critic said getting alcoholics to drink less in four months doesn't prove they've kicked the habit.