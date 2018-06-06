Tree Falls On House

Carolyn and Elizabeth Bradley both had the day off from work. Their plans for the day were sleeping in, watching TV and doing laundry.

Those plans and their sleep were interrupted when a tree fell on their house at 6:30 Tuesday morning.

"All the sudden I heard this really loud thunder bash, and then I felt something hit the house. I didn't know what hit the house, but it shook the house," says Carolyn.

"I just hear, Elizabeth are you okay? Are you okay?," says Elizabeth.

Elizabeth says they both went into the living room and, "I hear water gushing, and we go back here and the ceiling tile has fallen on the dryer and all of our clothes, and the tree is out the back door."

Carolyn says it was definitely an alarm clock.

The Bradleys called their landlord and waited for an insurance adjuster and clean up crews to come. A man came to work on the roof, but could not work until the tree was cleared.

Mason Dollich from a local tree service says it was the worst fallen tree his company has seen with this storm system.

He says fallen trees are common this time of year. His business received several calls for fallen trees today, he says, "It's definitely busy, it's hard to keep up right now."

A tree the size of the one at the Bradleys takes about 6 or 7 hours to clean up.

Dollich says people with worries about trees in their yards should get them cut down before severe weather hits.