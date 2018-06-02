Tree Keepers Class Starts Tuesday

COLUMBIA - The city will hold a series of classes starting today for anyone interested in helping with the city's parks.

The class is called Tree Keepers and is scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. In order to take classes, you must volunteer 36 hours working on tree projects for the city.

Missouri Department of Conservation officials along with city staff and MU faculty will teach participants about identifying trees, planting and tree diseases.

For more information, you can visit the city's website at GoColumbiaMo.com.