Treece proposes 'administrative delay' for downtown development

COLUMBIA - Mayor Brian Treece introduced a new new proposal Monday that would delay some downtown housing developments.

The proposal would establish an 'administrative delay' on the processing of building permit applications to construct new apartment complexes. The delay would apply to all buildings within a one-mile radius of an area bounded by Elm Street, Providence Road, Stadium Drive and College Avenue.

The green area on the map indicates the area included in the one-mile radius. The blue area signifies a one half-mile radius.

Under the proposed delay, no new building applications would be issued until December 1 of this year. The ordinance would not apply to any building that had an existing application for a building permit prior to May 16.

There are three circumstances when the city council would have the option to create a resolution to allow for a building permit to be issued in the restricted area.

1) The Council determines that failure to allow construction of the structure would cause undue and substantial economic hardship on the property owner, adequate infrastructure exists (or will exist at the completion of the project) to provide necessary city services to the structure, and such construction will not be otherwise detrimental to the health, safety, and general welfare of the city. 2) The Council determines the owner has taken adequate steps to design and construct the structure in a manner which will maintain the vital legacy of cultural, educational, aesthetic, inspirational, and/or economic benefits of the property and surrounding neighborhood, adequate infrastructure exists (or will exist at the completion of the project) to provide necessary city services to the structure, and such construction will not be otherwise detrimental to the health, safety, and general welfare of the city. 3) The Council determines the construction of the structure complies with all existing and foreseeable planned city regulations, adequate infrastructure exists to provide necessary city services to the structure, adequate infrastructure exists (or will exist at the completion of the project) to provide necessary city services to the structure, and such construction will not be otherwise detrimental to the health, safety, and general welfare of the city.

May 16 is the earliest the council would be able to vote on Treece's proposal.