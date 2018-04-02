Trees for Troops Spread Christmas Cheer

The National Christmas Tree Association, the Christmas Spirit Foundation and Fedex make sure the trees get to families on U.S. military bases worldwide. Trees for Troops will deliver 11,000 this year, including 450 to American service men and women in countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan.

Christmas tree farmers in Missouri and 27 other states supplied Trees for Troops in 2006, the second year Trees for Troops has spread Christmas cheer to men and women in the armed services.