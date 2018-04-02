Trial Begins For Kansas City Man Accused of Sexual Assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Lawyers have presented opening statements in the trial of a 53-year-old Kansas City man accused of raping four women in the 1980s.

Bernard Jackson was charged in May 2010 with the 1980s rapes after Jackson County prosecutors said DNA evidence linked him to those assaults, which occurred in 1983 and 1984 in the Waldo and Armour Hills neighborhoods of Kansas City.



Jackson has pleaded not guilty to rape, first-degree burglary and sodomy charges in the attacks. Prosecutor Ted Hunt said DNA from the four rapes all matched Jackson's.



Public defender Carie Allen told the jury Monday she doesn't dispute the women were raped, but she said Jackson is innocent. She also raised questions about the validity of evidence collected nearly 30 years ago. The trial's expected to take two weeks.