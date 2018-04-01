Trial Begins for Man Accused of Shooting Officer

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - The trial is this week for a man accused of shooting and paralyzing a suburban St. Louis police officer.

KTVI-TV reports that Brian Lamont Cannon is accused of shooting Florissant officer Michael Vernon in May 2012, leaving the officer paralyzed from the waist down. Cannon's trial on charges of burglary, assault and armed criminal action was beginning Monday.

Prosecutors say Cannon forced his way into a home where several women were inside. He allegedly stole money, then a car.

Authorities say Vernon found Cannon hiding in a shopping center when the shooting occurred.