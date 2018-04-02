Trial Date for Eldest Mohler Pushed Back Again

KANSAS CITY - The trial for a western Missouri man accused of raping several young family members more than 20 years ago has been pushed back until spring.

Burrell Mohler Sr. had been scheduled for trial in October on 21 felony counts, including rape, sodomy and use of a child in a sexual performance. His new trial date has been set for April 2.

The 78-year-old has been behind bars since being arrested in November 2009, when he, four sons and his brother were charged with molesting young family members starting in the early 1980s.

Prosecutors say the abuse happened at a farm south of Bates City, about 30 miles east of Kansas City.

Fifty-four-year-old David Mohler now has the first trial date, scheduled for Nov. 7 in Clay County.