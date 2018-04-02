Trial Date Set for Deputy Involved in Fatal Shooting

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

TROY (AP) - A trial date is set for an eastern Missouri deputy facing involuntary manslaughter charges for fatally shooting two men during a traffic stop. Lincoln County deputy Nicholas Forler is accused in the deaths of 22-year-old Tyler Teasley of Silex and 23-year-old Michael Brown of Troy. The trial date will be May 15. The shooting happened in October of 2005 when Forler tried to pull over a pickup truck for speeding near Troy. The truck turned into a subdivision and stopped on a driveway. Forler pulled behind the truck, which began moving toward him. The deputy fired shots that killed Teasley, who was the driver, and Brown. Two other passengers were not hurt.