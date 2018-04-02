Trial date set for mom accused of locking kids in feces-filled room

COLUMBIA - A judge granted a change of venue and set a trial date Monday for a Mexico mother accused of locking her kids in a feces-covered room.

April Davis is accused of locking her three children, ages two, three and eight, inside a room with human feces on the wall and floor. The children were located there on January 8 when the Audrain County Sheriff's Department served a warrant at the house.

The judge granted a change of venue to Randolph County and set a trial date for October 24.

The state children's division received a report about the condition of the children's living in November 2013 and contacted the Mexico Public Safety department.

The probable cause statement said two other adults were living in the home at the time, but stopped helping Davis with the children when they got angry with her. Witnesses said Davis became depressed following her father's death.

[Editor's note: This story has been changed from its original format to reflect the most accurate information]