Trial Date Set in Fatal Crash

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A judge has set a May trial date for a southeast Missouri truck driver charged in the death of a 17-year-old girl in an April traffic accident.

Thirty-four-year-old Bobby Joe Abernathy, of Jackson, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault in connection with the April 5 death of Amelia Fisher of Glenallen.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Judge Benjamin Lewis on Monday set the case for trial May 28 and 29.

Abernathy was driving a furniture truck west on Highway 34 when the truck crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound sport-utility vehicle that Fisher was in.

Abernathy declined to comment on the case outside the courthouse Monday.