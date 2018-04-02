Trial Focuses on 'Wizard of Oz' Actor's Finances

CLAYTON (AP) - Relatives of Mickey Carroll, who played one of the Munchkins in "Wizard of Oz," are in court this week, claiming that a caretaker in his last years bilked the actor of nearly $500,000.

Carroll, a hypopituitary dwarf, had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease when he died in 2009 at age 89. He lived in the St. Louis County town of Bel-Nor.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Carroll's nieces and nephews sued caretaker Linda Dodge in 2011 after learning that much of the actor's estate had been depleted.

The family's attorney, Patrick McCarthy, says Dodge and maybe others slowly drained Carroll's assets that once amounted to $500,000. Lawyers for Dodge dispute that, saying she was there for Carroll when his family was not.