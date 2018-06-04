Trial for Man Accused of Killing Iberia Girl Moved Out of County

By: The Associated Press

TUSCUMBIA (AP) - The trial for a central Missouri man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl has been moved out of Miller County.

The Lake Sun Leader reports Miller County Judge Kenneth Hayden has granted the change of venue for the trial of Steven Neal Henderson. Henderson has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the June death of Macala Shelton.

The judge moved the trial to Laclede County.

Henderson is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Miller County jail.

Shelton was the subject of a Missouri State Highway Patrol endangered person advisory after being reported missing by family members in June. Her body was found in a heavily-wooded area on June 23.