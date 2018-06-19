Trial for Man Accused of NE Missouri Killing Delayed

HANNIBAL (AP) - The second-degree murder trial of a northeast Missouri man accused of killing a convenience store clerk has been delayed.

Michael Studer was originally scheduled for trial March 25. Studer is charged in the October shooting death of 61-year-old Adrienne Arnett at Abel's Quik Shop in Hannibal. The Quincy Herald-Whig reports that a new trial date for Studer has not been set.

A second man charged in the case, 23-year-old Gary Wiltermood, is scheduled to go to trial April 30. The case will be tried in Boone County on a change of venue.

Wiltermood told police that Studer planned the robbery and was the one who shot Arnett. Police believe the men wanted money to buy methamphetamine. Both are jailed on $500,000 bond.