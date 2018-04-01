Trial for Man's 1970s Shooting Death Goes to Jury

By: The Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - The trial of a 75-year-old Missouri woman accused of killing her husband in Wyoming in the mid-1970s has gone to a jury in Cheyenne.

Alice Uden, of Chadwick, Missouri, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ronald Holtz.

Jurors heard closing arguments Tuesday and are scheduled to begin deliberating Wednesday.

Uden testified she shot her 25-year-old husband at their Cheyenne home to stop Holtz as he was set to attack her 2-year-old daughter. Prosecutors say Uden shot her husband as he slept.

Police arrested Uden and 71-year-old Gerald Uden in September. Gerald Uden has pleaded guilty to murdering his ex-wife and her two children in central Wyoming in 1980.

Prosecutors haven't linked the two cases.