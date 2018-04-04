Trial moved for mom charged in death of baby found in trunk

TUSCUMBIA (AP) — A new trial location has been set for a mid-Missouri woman charged in the death of her infant whose body was found in a car trunk.

Emily Usnick is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her infant daughter, whose body was found in a bag in a car trunk during a 2009 drug raid at her home in St. Elizabeth.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports that during the raid, investigators seized large amounts of methamphetamine and found the dead infant in a plastic bag within a container in the trunk of a car.

Autopsy results found the infant was viable at birth.

The trial was transferred Wednesday from Miller County to Laclede County. A jury trial is scheduled to start Sept. 12.