Trial of KC Lawyer Charged in Dad's Death Delayed

COLUMBIA (AP) - The murder trial of a Kansas City lawyer charged with killing her millionaire father by forging health care documents won't take place until 2013.

Susan Elizabeth Van Note was scheduled to go on trial in Boone County next week on forgery and first-degree murder charges.

The Lake Sun Leader of Camdenton reports during a hearing Monday, the trial was delayed until next November.

Van Note is free on bond and has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say the 44-year-old woman showed University Hospital doctors a forged document that led to removing her 67-year-old father, William Van Note, from life support in 2010. Van Note and his long-time girlfriend were attacked at their Lake of the Ozarks home. No one has been charged in the second killing.